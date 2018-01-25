South Tyneside charity has two weeks to raise cash needed to avoid closure

A South Tyneside charity which has helped hundreds of good causes has appealed for help to avoid a ‘devastating’ closure.

Community Corner, which has two shops in the borough, needs to raise about £5,000 in two weeks to secure its short-term future.

Community Corner's shop in Jarrow.

The charity – which was set up almost four years ago by mother and daughter team Lynne Davis and Cheryl McDonald – sells donated goods to raise money for worthy causes in South Tyneside.

It has shops on Edinburgh Road, Jarrow, and inside Boldon Lane Car Sales, in South Shields.

However, a ‘crippling’ tax bill and low sales figures over the winter so far has left the charity facing an uphill battle to pay its bills.

Cheryl said: “We had a really bad December and January, and were then hit with an unexpected tax bill on January 1, which has crippled us.

“I think we’ve got about two weeks of funds left to cover what we need to be covering with the rent.

“We’re asking everyone we have helped in the past if they can help us in some way so we can continue to help others in need.

“It’s hard for us to ask people for help, and we didn’t want to do this.

“This is the last resort and we’ve never asked for help before, but we don’t want to close.

Cheryl McDonald, left, and Lynne Davis from Community Corner.

“Having worked our backsides off for the last four years, to have to close would be devastating.”

Community Corner has four employees, and has to pay about £1,700 a month in rent.

Over the last four years, it has helped a number of causes in South Tyneside, ranging from raising money for vital medical treatment to life-changing equipment such as wheelchairs, and buying equipment needed by schools, community groups and organisations.

Cheryl estimates that about £5,000 will need to be raised in the next two weeks for the charity to meet its bills.

Cheryl McDonald and Lynne Davis with Joe McElderry clothes for a fundraising auction in 2015.

On Friday, a fundraiser sale will take place at both shops, which will stay open until 7pm.

Those who would like to donate can do so in cash at the shops, or online by visiting www.gofundme.com/help-save-community-corner.