South Tyneside child rapist who lured victim with sweets likely to die behind bars

A paedophile may die behind bars after being locked up for 19 years for raping a child.

Thomas Hobbs groomed his young victim with sweets and told her what he did was "our little secret".

The 78-year-old denied charges of rape, sexual assault and causing a child to engage in sexual activity but was convicted by a jury after a trial at Newcastle Crown Court.

The offences happened in South Tyneside and Hobbs was arrested when the victim bravely told her family what had happened to her.

She said in an impact statement, which was read in court, the ordeal has had a "massive impact" on her.

Judge Penny Moreland today jailed Hobbs, of Northumberland, for 19 years with a one year extended licence period.

The judge told him: "I have no doubt that you are a dangerous offender."

Judge Moreland said Hobbs will serve two thirds of the jail term before being released on licence and will be on the sex offenders register for life.

Steven Reed, defending, told the court: "He is 78-years-old and he knows he will receive a lengthy custodial sentence today. The likelihood is he will die in prison or by the time he leaves be extremely elderly."

Mr Reed said Hobbs has health problems.