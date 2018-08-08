South Tyneside choir to star in First World War musical at Customs House

A new musical commemorating the end of the First World War will feature a special performance from a South Tyneside choir when it comes to The Customs House.

Keep the Home Fires Burning is touring the UK as part of the national centenary commemoration of the end of the conflict.

The show features over 30 songs from the era, which will be performed for one night only at venue on Saturday, October 20.

The Custom Voices Choir has been asked to appear alongside the professional performers and live band, to add a wonderful local touch to this special performance.

The show's creator and director, Alan Bowles, founder/producer of theatre company Forgotten Melodies, said: “We are thrilled that The Custom Voices Choir is going to be appearing with us.

“They are an incredibly talented group of singers and we are having a lot of fun working together on some absolutely terrific music.

“As we tour the UK, it is really exciting to be able to offer local singers the chance to join us for this very unique Centenary Tour, and we hope that people will support them and the incredibly hard work they are putting into learning these beautiful, poignant songs.”

Based on real events, Keep the Home Fires Burning follows a group of young heroes on their brave quest through the trenches and battlefields of France, as well as the stories of the loyal loved ones they left behind.

It features sing-a-long tunes such as It's A Long Way to Tipperary, Pack Up Your Troubles and Oh What A Lovely War, as well as some of the more forgotten melodies of the time, including the poignant Bells of St Marys and Roses of Picardy.

Alan added: “Together we will rediscover the events of this most challenging and tumultuous period of our history and the wonderful music that was forged within it, despite the circumstances and the horrors of war.

“The show is a celebration of the human spirit over adversity, commemorating the resilience and bravery of the people involved and remembering the ultimate sacrifice that was given by so many.”

Tickets for Keep the Home Fires Burning, which starts at 7.30pm, are priced from £18 and are available from the box office on (0191) 454 1234 or online at www.customshouse.co.uk.

