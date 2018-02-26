South Tyneside College lecturers set for head to head competition

Two South Tyneside barbers are going head to head – and cheek to cheek – in a competition to be named the country’s best wet shaver.

Donna Easton and Allan Stone will battle it out in the regional heat of Britain’s Best Shave 2018, next month.

The South Tyneside College barbering lecturers say they are confident of progressing to the national final – despite razer-sharp competition.

Now in its fifth year, the contest is run by the British Barbers’ Association and male grooming brand The Bluebeards Revenge.

Finalists must impress judges on criteria which include shave preparation, razor technique, post-shave routine, health and safety and overall efficiency.

Donna, 36, said: “I love our industry and I am extremely passionate about our trade, and strive to push and challenge myself to be the best I can be. I believe I provide an excellent service with amazing customer care and satisfaction.

“I take great pleasure in pushing myself to the next level - competing alongside some of the best wet-shavers around.”

Allan, 44, added: “I have over two decades’ experience of barbering. It’s a passion of which I am wholly committed.

“Being a skilled wet shaver is a crucial part of the modern professional barber, and I believe I’m one of the best in the business.

“Donna and I work very successfully as a team at the college – it will be interesting to come up against her in this competition.”

Donna, who complements her college teaching by working at Helrazors barbershop in Prince Edward Road, South Shields, began her career as a hairdressing apprentice in a male and female salon.

After 10 years of honing her skills, she decided to fully concentrate on barbering, gaining her level 3 qualification in the process, matching the same hairdressing qualification she holds.

Allan, who lectures part-time while running Stoney’s barber shop in South Shields, has already proved himself a cut above by claiming two top male hair grooming accolades.

He is a Grandmaster Barber, as awarded by the British Barbers’ Alliance, and is also a Master Barber, as recognised by the British Barbers’ Association, the voice of the industry.

If the pair get through the regional heat, on Monday, March 12, they will compete in the national final at Birmingham NEC on Sunday, May 20.

Alison Maynard, Principal of South Tyneside College, said: “I am sure Allan and Donna will acquit themselves very well and show just how talented they are.”