South Tyneside Comedy Festival: Jason Cook and Carl Hutchinson announce show

A string of big-name comedians are aiming set to get people laughing at this year’s South Tyneside Comedy Festival.

The festival, which returns to The Customs House in South Shields for a fourth year, will see festival director and comedian Jason Cook join fellow comic Carl Hutchinson for a night of comedy.

Comedian Jason Cook.

The show, called Cook and Hutchinson Have Literally No Plans Whatsoever, will be on at the theatre on Saturday, July 13, at 8pm.

The audience can expect a evening of comedy chaos that is totally unplanned and unscripted when the pair take to the stage - and the duo are also promising a fair bit of Hebburn and Jarrow rivalry.

Jason Cook said: “I can’t wait for people to see who we’ve booked for the South Tyneside Comedy Festival 2019.

“Every year has gotten better and better, with bigger and bigger names coming to see what a perfect venue we have in The Customs House.

Comedian Carl Hutchinson.

“It’s now become part of the comedy calendar and I’m getting inundated with requests to join us, although I only pick the very best - we don’t just let anyone do our gig!”

Previously Jason has done shows with South Shields comedians Chris Ramsey and Sarah Millican as well as last year’s South Tyneside Comedy Festival headliner, Johnny Vegas.

Jason’s stand-up career started in 2005 and since then has racked up a number of television credits including Hebburn and Murder on the Blackpool Express.

He is a Fellow of The Customs House Academy and brings Jason Cook’s Comedy Club to The Customs House every month.

Jason Cook and Carl Hutchinson’s show is the first South Tyneside Comedy Festival 2019 show to go in sale with the programme still taking shape.

The festival will run throughout July and August 2019.

Tickets for Cook and Hutchinson Have Literally No Plans Whatsoever are priced from £10 and available from the box office.

The recommended age is 16-plus.