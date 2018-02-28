South Tyneside Council has 'full gritting fleet out' to tackle snowstorm

Bosses at South Tyneside Council say the authority's full gritting fleet is out to tackle today's snowfall.

An amber weather warning is currently in place with heavy snow showers set to continue throughout today and tomorrow.

Roads in South Shields this morning.

Priority routes which cover 311km of carriageway have been treated with rock salt and ploughing has been undertaken and the council’s full gritting fleet of four gritting wagons and a towable gritter is out tackling the snow.

Advice for motorists is to only use the road networks if it is necessary.

Take care and drive according to conditions, which could be markedly different depending on which part of the borough they are travelling in.

A spokeswoman for South Tyneside Council said: “Our gritters have been treating our priority 1 network round the clock but continued snow and drifting are making driving conditions hazardous across the Borough. Please only drive if necessary and according to local conditions.

“All resources have been deployed and we continue to deal with the challenging conditions. There are disruptions to services and school closures in place. Please continue to check the Council’s website for up to date information.”

South Tyneside Council and South Tyneside Homes say they have plans in place to help the most vulnerable.

Staff will be carrying out essential visits only.

In house day opportunities will be closed today at PHAB Club, Ocean Road, Hagan and Clasper Hall.

The council’s equipment service is delivering essential items only, mainly focused on supporting hospital discharges.

The Council’s Let’s Talk Service can be contacted by calling 0191 424 6000

Outreach workers are working with rough sleepers to encourage them to use the support available to them

If you know or suspect someone is sleeping rough then report it to 0300 123 6633

Residents are also being advised of disruption to waste collections across South Tyneside.