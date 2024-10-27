On site at Hebburn New Town: Cllr Liz McHugh Lead Member for Children, Families and Social care and Education and Skills at South Tyneside Council; Grant Watson, Construction Manager at Esh; Adam Cockburn, Site Manager at Esh. | South Tyneside Council

South Tyneside Council is constructing new children's homes to accommodate local children, offering support and fostering opportunities for those who cannot stay with their birth families.

South Tyneside’s investment in children’s homes is progressing, with three sites now under construction.

Hebburn New Town is the last of three sites to start back on site after construction was halted earlier this year.

Currently, there are only four children’s homes in the Borough accommodating a maximum of up to eleven young people at once. Combined with a lack of foster carers, this means that young people cannot always be accommodated in the Borough and are often placed away from family and friends.

Cllr Liz McHugh, Lead Member for Children, Families and Social care and Education and Skills at South Tyneside Council said: “We take our corporate parenting responsibility seriously. By investing in these facilities, we can reduce expensive out of borough homes and support our young people by ensuring they can attend school, be closer to their family and any wider support network and enjoy time with their friends as any child should.

“Caring for our children in the borough maximises the opportunities to achieve the best home and parenting experience we can offer. Staff will be on hand to offer support and guidance to children within our homes, and address any issues faced, as any parent does their child.”

The new homes will cater for children who, for whatever reason, cannot live with their birth families.

In 2022, a report by Ofsted highlighted that there were too few suitable places to keep children in care close to home. More recently, a report funded by research charity the Nuffield Foundation found more than 80 per cent of children's homes nationally are now operated by the private sector, up more than 20 percentage points since 2010.

The Council is working to buck the national trend by investing in council owned Children’s Homes provision. This ensures that the council does not need to rely on the private sector, reduces costs and supports children close to home.

The three sites now under construction are:

Assessment Centre, Seton Avenue, South Shields constructed by Able Construction.

Children’s Home, Grant Street, Jarrow constructed by Compass Construction.

Children’s Home, Hebburn New Town, constructed by Esh Construction.

Grant Watson, Construction Manager at Esh Construction, which has been awarded the contract to deliver the Hebburn site, said: “Esh is proud to be working with South Tyneside Council to deliver this vital children’s home in Hebburn and to contribute to a project that will help keep children closer to home and their communities.

“It is great to see the Council investing in these key services and we look forward to delivering a high-quality space where the town’s young people can thrive.”

Cllr McHugh added: “In addition to residential provision we need more in house foster carers to support our young people. Providing loving homes and making a difference to children’s lives. South Tyneside Council uses the Mockingbird model, which is based on the concept of the extended family providing support to our foster families.”

First pioneered in America, Mockingbird has been shown to be effective in helping foster carers overcome challenges and in improving the lives of foster children by building positive links with other families in the constellation.

The constellations are led by a hub home foster carer who offers vital peer support and guidance to ‘satellite carers’ alongside social activities to strengthen relationships and permanence.

Anyone interested in fostering can visit www.southtyneside.gov.uk/fostering for further information or call0800 917 7771