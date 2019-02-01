South Tyneside Council launches podcasts to help parents keep children safe online

Parents and carers are being given a helping hand to keep their youngsters safe online with the launch of video podcasts.

South Tyneside Council’s ICT in Schools team has joined forces with its Children Safeguarding Board to put together the information aimed at highlighting the ways adults can monitor their child’s use of the internet.

The move coincides with Safer Internet Day taking place on Tuesday - a global event which takes place annually in February.

The series of podcasts aim to support parents and carers through a wide range of subjects relating to the worldwide web when it comes to keeping young people safe.

Coun Moira Smith, lead member for children, young people and families, added: “It is vital that our young people learn to navigate the Internet safely.

“To help parents and carers keep their children safe online the first in a series of video podcasts will launched during the week marking Safer Internet Day.”

Events around Safer Internet Day will be launched on Monday at The Word by the Mayor of South Tyneside Coun Ken Stephenson at 10am.

Throughout the week a series of seminars will take place at venues across South Tyneside dedicated to advice and support for the borough’s older generation.

The sessions, led by the police and supported by South Tyneside Council and other agencies will also be looking at the tricks used by bogus callers who target their victims either over the phone or by calling at their homes claiming to be providing a trade or service.

There is no requirement to book in advance for the seminars.