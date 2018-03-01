South Tyneside court round-up

The following cases have been dealt with at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court.

Stephen Smith, 52, of Fountains Crescent, Hebburn, pleaded guilty to failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order, on September 7 and 14.

He was sentenced to eight weeks’ imprisonment, suspended for 12 months and was told to pay £60 costs.

Melanie Julie King, 33, of Finchale Road, Hebburn, was found guilty in absence of failing to ensure a child of compulsory school age attended school regularly, between June 12, 2017, and September 29, 2017. She was fined £120 and was told to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30 and costs of £100.

Colin Andrew Rutter, 27, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to damaging a door to the value of approximately £120, belonging to South Tyneside Homes, on January 15, and failing to surrender to South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court, on January 19. He was discharged conditionally for 12 months and was told to pay compensation of £120 and costs of £85.

Craig Simon Cummings, of Gordon Road, South Shields, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford motor vehicle on Harbour View/Dame Dorothy Street, Sunderland, without wearing a seatbelt, on April 12, 2017. He was fined £60 and was told to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30.

William Ashley Clint, 57, of Verdun Avenue, Hebburn, pleaded guilty to driving a Citroen Xsara Picasso on Campbell Park Road, on October 19, 2017, without due care and attention. He was fined £165 and was told to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30 and costs of £85.

Michael William Thornton, 26, of Victoria Avenue, Wallsend, pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis in South shields, on August 1, 2017. He was discharged conditionally for six months and was told to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20.

Robert James Hansen, 32 of, Addison View, Blaydon, was found guilty in absence to and assault and breach of a restraining order, committed in South Shields on November 10. He was fined £120 and was told to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30 and costs of £620.