Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A drunk motorist was caught out by police when they spotted her speeding and swerving on a South Tyneside dual carriageway, a court heard.

Grace Hart, 20, caused officers in a marked patrol car concern when she whizzed along the 40mph John Reid Road and struggled to stick to her lane.

Hart, of Bedale Court, Simonside, was unsteady on her feet and smelled of booze when she alighted after being pulled over on Sunday, June 30.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prosecutor Paul Coulson said a roadside breath test proved positive for alcohol, leading to her arrest and prosecution.

Before borough magistrates, she pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol and was banned from the roads for 15 months.

Mr Coulson added: “The evidence comes from an officer who was on mobile patrol with a colleague on the John Reid Road.

“They were alerted to a VW Polo driving at excessive speed and driving towards the edge of the roadway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The case was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court | NW

“The officers indicated for it to stop, which it did. The driver was unsteady on her feet and her breath smelled of alcohol.

“There was a positive roadside breath test, and she was taken to a police station. She has no previous convictions.”

Hart gave a reading for alcohol in breath of 52mcg. The legal limit is 35mcg.

Sophie Allinson, defending, said Hart was previously of “impeccable character”, with no previous run-ins with police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “It’s a very straightforward matter before the court this morning. Ms Hart enters a guilty plea at the first opportunity.

“It’s an unequivocal guilty plea, Ms Hart doesn’t wish to challenge any of these circumstances.

“It’s a matter of enormous regret that she finds herself in this situation. In terms of the guidelines, this falls at the bottom.

“I notice the features that aggravate this case. I ask that she be offered the drink driver rehabilitation course.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Magistrates also fined Hart £200 and she must pay £85 court costs and an £80 victim surcharge.

They offered her a place on a drink driver rehabilitation programme, completion of which reduces a ban by around a quarter.