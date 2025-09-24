Google

A South Tyneside electric bike rider found honesty was not the best policy when he phoned police to inform he had been in a crash, a court heard.

Michael Stewart, 31, blamed the other motorist for the collision in Lindisfarne Road, Jarrow, on Monday, September 8 – and promptly dialled 999. Stewart, of Grasmere Avenue, also Jarrow, expected officers to take his side but they instead smelled booze on him and demanded a breath test.

It showed he was almost twice the legal alcohol limit, and he was arrested, prosecutor Chike Anieto told magistrates in South Tyneside. He then made matters worse by refusing to take an evidential breath test at a police station, wrongly believing he was allowed legal advice first.

Mr Anieto said: “Police were contacted following a road traffic collision, involving an electric bike and another vehicle, by the defendant. He identified himself, and the police attended his home. An officer states that the defendant appeared to be under the influence of alcohol.

“The defendant acknowledged that he was the person who had been riding the e-bike. They requested a breath test.”

Stewart gave a reading of 61mcg of alcohol in breath, against the legal limit of 35mcg, and was arrested. Mr Anieto said the defendant then refused to give the required two follow-up samples. He added: “The offence is higher culpability and greater harm, it was a deliberate refusal.”

Stewart, who has seven previous convictions but nothing since 2012, pleaded guilty to a charge of failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis. Gerry Armstrong, defending, said Stewart’s insistence of seeing a solicitor before blowing was a genuine misunderstanding of the law on his part.

Mr Armstrong added: “He went home and called the police. He expected them to ask him to make a statement about the accident. They asked if he had a drink, and he said “one can”. Not giving the sample was a poor decision on his part. It was a simple error. If he hadn’t rang the police he wouldn’t be here, because the other person didn’t ring the police.”

Magistrates imposed an interim driving ban on Stewart, who is in employment, and adjourned the case for reports to the same court on Friday, November 14.