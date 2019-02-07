South Tyneside firm celebrates bumper year

Hebburn-based Castle Building Services Organisation is celebrating a bumper year.

The firm has secured around £53million in contract wins in the past 12 months, which fall across both 2019 and 2020 start dates.

To cater for the growth in demand for its services, the firm has opened new offices in Manchester and Edinburgh, taking its current number of branches to four, and is looking for suitable accommodation in Leeds.

Working with trusted key partners, Castle has won contracts with an average value of £5.3million in the higher education, commercial property and hotel and leisure sectors, as well as residential accommodation.

In the North East, the company is working on behalf of main contractor, Bowmer and Kirkland Ltd, on Middlesbrough’s prestigious Centre Square development, a scheme which is key to the ongoing transformation of the town centre.

In Newcastle, the contractor has recently had its role extended on Newcastle’s Science Central development, as it undertakes fit-outs for various end users on the Newcastle Laboratories’ building. This extension will see Castle remain on site until March 2019.

Commercial director Andrew Dawson said opening the new offices gave the company a wider breadth of resource to increase its order book for 2020 and beyond: “We have had a busy time of late, concentrating our efforts on winning work and setting up our new offices in direct response to continued demand from existing clients that we consider to be our key partners, as well as new clients looking to work with us,” he said.

“Our model has allowed us to scale up operations while ensuring that there is spare capacity to respond to an increase in the flow of work.

“This is a very exciting time for everyone at Castle as we approach the £40million turnover mark and continue to build trusted local supply chain partners and create employment opportunities at all levels within the company including trainee roles.”

Last year, Castle celebrated its 15th anniversary and hosted a race day at Hexham Races to raise much needed funds for local charities where it has offices.

The charities that benefitted from included The Unicorn Centre, Hartlepool; St Anne’s Hospice, Manchester; Strathcarron Hospice, Stirlingshire; Edinburgh Children’s Hospital and Macmillan Support.