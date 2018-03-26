South Tyneside gets £183,000 boost to tackle potholes

South Tyneside is set to get a £183,836 boost from the Government to tackle potholes caused by the winter weather.

It is part of a Government pot of £100 million to help to repair any potholes and other storm damage announced by Transport Secretary Chris Grayling.

The Government says nationwide it will help repair almost 2 million potholes, as well as help protect the roads from any future severe weather.

It is on top of the £75 million in government funding already given to councils from the Pothole Action Fund this year, as well as the additional £46 million boost for highways authorities announced just before Christmas.

Transport Secretary Chris Grayling said: “People rely on good roads to get to work and to see friends or family.

“We have seen an unusually prolonged spell of freezing weather which has caused damage to our local roads.

“We are giving councils even more funding to help repair their roads all road users can enjoy their journeys without having to dodge potholes.”