South Tyneside group celebrates International Women’s Day

A charity suppporting women throughout South Tyneside are getting set to host two celebration events.

WHIST - Women’s Health In South Tyneside - is based in Mile End Road and will be marking the end of a five-year lottery project on February 28.

Volunteers who have taken part in the scheme over the years are being invited to celebrate their achievements while being part of the scheme.

Joy Nancarrow, volunteer support co-ordinator said: “Over the past five years we have had volunteers come and go and we would love to invite them all back to help us to celebrate the work carried out by the volunteers during the course of the project.

“We are currently in contact with about 50 volunteers, but we have had at least 100 taking part over the last five years.”

The event starts at 11.30am until 2pm - all welcome to attend.

Meanwhile, plans are in place to mark the celebration of International Women’s Day.

The jam-packed programme of activities and performances have been put together for March 9 at the venue.

This will be the third time WHIST has hosted the event which is being supported by Crest, Apnar Ghar, Hindu Nari Sangh, Sangini, Angelou, Worky Ticket Theatre Company and Bright Futures.

Doors to the womens-only event will open at 11am.

Joy added: “The event aims to showcase the different organisations we have supporting women in South Tyneside.

“Last year, we had had a great turnout and will have a range of sessions taking place on the day that visitors can get involved in.”