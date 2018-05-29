South Tyneside Guide Dog group seeking support

A party of real pedigree is being held to encourage new support for the 5,000 people in South Tyneside living with sight loss.

National charity Guide Dogs is holding its guide dogs Tea Party on Thursday, June 7, aimed at getting helpers to work as fundraisers for a new supporter group.

The supporter group will back up the activities of the existing Sunderland and South Shields Guide Dogs branch, which was formed over 30 years ago.

Guide dog owner Craig Blackbird will be present with his dog Commando to pass on his experiences, from 2pm to 4pm at Hedworth Hall, in Dean Road, South Shields.

As well as meeting guide dogs, those attending can enjoy a slice of cake and a cuppa as they learn about potential roles they can fill.

Pippa Turner, Guide Dogs’ North East of England Community Fundraiser, said the organisation had local fundraising groups across the country.

She said: “We are looking to extend our fundraising family in South Shields to reach more people in South Tyneside who are living with the challenges presented by sight loss.

“We’re looking for local people to come together to help fundraise at collections and events. We would love to meet you for a cup of tea, cake and a chat.

“In addition to our fundraising group members we are also looking for members of the volunteer group who could be the group organiser, treasurer, or someone who would like to sell our Guide Dogs merchandise.”

The tea party will also deliver information about other events Guide Dogs is hoping to organise in South Shields.

More information on the tea party is available on 0345 143 0220 or by emailing pippa.turner@guidedogs.org.uk

Information on Guide Dogs is at www.guidedogs.org.uk