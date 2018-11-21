South Tyneside hospital trust wins prestigious award for committment to Armed Forces

A health trust has won a presitious award for its committment to supporting the Armed Forces.

South Tyneside NHS Foundation Trust received the Defence Employer Recognition Scheme Silver Award at a presentation ceremony at a military dinner.

The trust’s chief executive Ken Bremner and Kath Griffin, director of human resources & organisational development and executive lead for the trust’s work with the Armed Forces, joined other new recipients at the ceremony, which was attended by Major General Ranald Munro, Assistant Chief of Defence Staff.

The trust’s latest achievement comes in the same year in which it signed the Government’s Armed Forces Covenant in March and then gained the Employer Recognition Scheme Bronze Award.

It comes after its partner in the South Tyneside and Sunderland Healthcare Group, City Hospitals signed the Covenant early in 2017 and, later that year, was among 33 UK employers to be presented by Prince Harry with the Gold award – the Ministry of Defence’s prestigious badge of honour for organisations which have demonstrated outstanding support for the Armed Forces community.

Ms Griffin said: “It is important to us as an employer that we support defence and the Armed Forces community and inspire others to do the same.

“Being a forces-friendly employer enables us to benefit from the wide range of skills and experiences of reservists and veterans, coupled with the self-confidence, resourcefulness and positive attitude they gain through service in the Armed Forces.”