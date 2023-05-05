News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
20 hours ago RMT members back further rail strike action
1 hour ago Covid ‘no longer global health emergency’ - is the pandemic over?
1 hour ago King Charles and Prince and Princess of Wales greet crowds on the Mall
4 hours ago Sarah Ferguson reveals why she’s not invited to King’s coronation
5 hours ago Martin Lewis shares discount code to get £5 off your weekly shop
7 hours ago Local elections 2023: Full results as Tories suffer early losses
King Charles III’s coronation will take place on Saturday, May 6.King Charles III’s coronation will take place on Saturday, May 6.
King Charles III’s coronation will take place on Saturday, May 6.

South Tyneside locations hosting King’s coronation street parties

The borough is celebrating the King’s coronation this Saturday, May 6 - here are the locations where street parties are held.

By Holly Allton
Published 5th May 2023, 13:09 BST

King Charles III’s coronation will take place tomorrow (Saturday, May 6) and residents across the borough will be celebrating the event with their neighbours over the weekend.

Here is a list of the locations that will be holding a street party for the King’s coronation - according to the South Tyneside Council.

Tynedale Road will be hosting a street party on Sunday, May 7 from 10am until 7pm.

1. Tynedale Road

Tynedale Road will be hosting a street party on Sunday, May 7 from 10am until 7pm.

Photo Sales
Hepscott Terrace and Blagdon Avenue will be hosting a street party May 6 and May 7 between the hours 12pm and 7pm.

2. Hepscott Terrace and Blagdon Avenue

Hepscott Terrace and Blagdon Avenue will be hosting a street party May 6 and May 7 between the hours 12pm and 7pm.

Photo Sales
Medway Avenue in Hebburn will be hosting a street party starting at 2pm on Saturday, May 6.

3. Medway Avenue

Medway Avenue in Hebburn will be hosting a street party starting at 2pm on Saturday, May 6.

Photo Sales
Ruskin Drive in West Boldon will be hosting a street party from 10am until 6pm, on May 6.

4. Ruskin Drive

Ruskin Drive in West Boldon will be hosting a street party from 10am until 6pm, on May 6.

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:CoronationSouth TynesideCharles IIIResidentsNeighboursSouth Tyneside Council