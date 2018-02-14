South Tyneside magic festival will have a European flavour

An armada of Spanish magicians will sail in this spring as part of a European line-up for the 15th South Tyneside International Magic Festival.

Three magic stars from Spain will join one from Sweden and a number of high profile British acts in two public gala performances at The Customs House in March.

The annual event, which is based around a three day convention for magic professionals and the most ardent of fans, also features the two gala shows which gives the public the chance to see some of the big names in action.

On March 16, 2015 Britain’s Got Talent runner-up Jamie Raven will lead a star-studded show, which will also feature magician and pianist Henri White, close-up performer and illusionist Andrew Green and Spanish favourite Javi Benitez.

The following day, magical prankster and nephew of the late Paul Daniels, James Phelan, will be wowing the audiences alongside Woody Aragon and Juan Luis Rubiales, who also both hail from Spain.

The Saturday show will also feature Swedish master of misdirection Tom Stone, local mind reader Kennedy and an exciting performance from Genetics, the family act formed by – and starring – Steve Gore himself.

Coun Alan Kerr, deputy leader of South Tyneside Council with responsibility for culture and leisure, said: “While the main body of the festival is the convention, I love the fact that the organisers arrange these gala shows because it gives the public the chance to see what it’s all about.”

The gala shows will start at 8pm on Friday and Saturday March 16 and 17, and tickets are available now, priced at £14 (£13 concessions).

To book, call the Customs House box office on 0191 454 1234.