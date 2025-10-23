South Tyneside man hit with animal ban after leaving his dog without food or water

A South Tyneside man has been banned from keeping animals.

Cameron Joseph Bell has been banned from keeping animals for four years after he pleaded guilty to causing unnecessary suffering to his pet dog Pablo.

The dog has been left in ‘appalling’ conditions without food or water for 48 hours.

When he was found by officers from South Tyneside Council, Pablo was extremely underweight, dehydrated and distressed.

Council officers also discovered the remains of two other dogs in a cupboard while at the property, on Bamford Walk, in South Shields.

Pablo was found to be extremely underweight, dehydrated and distressed.placeholder image
Pablo was found to be extremely underweight, dehydrated and distressed. | Other 3rd Party

Pablo was rescued in May from ‘squalid’ conditions after officers applied for a warrant under the Animal Welfare Act 2006.

During their inspection of the property, officers found that the floors were covered in rubbish, dried faeces, and there was an overpowering stench of ammonia.

Councillor Jane Carter, Lead Member for Housing and Community Safety at South Tyneside Council, has said that the local authority takes animal welfare seriously.

She said: “This is an appalling case of animal neglect and cruelty.

“The suffering inflicted on Pablo and the discovery of two deceased dogs is truly shocking.

“I want to commend our team for their professionalism and compassion in handling such a harrowing case.

“We take animal welfare extremely seriously, and we are proud to have developed our Animal Protection Charter, which reinforces our commitment to protecting animals from harm and promoting responsible pet ownership.”

Pablo was found to be living in 'squalid' conditions.placeholder image
Pablo was found to be living in 'squalid' conditions. | Other 3rd Party

Bell has previously been prosecuted in 2019 by the RSPCA for animal welfare offences alongside his mother, Natasha Bell.

That prosecution related to the neglect of two horses, one of which had to be euthanised.

As well as his four-year animal ban, Bell was also fined £112 and ordered to pay £100 in costs at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court.

