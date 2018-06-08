South Tyneside Mayor launches child safety campaign

Children have been turning into super heroes in South Tyneside this week as part of a national safety campaign - launched locally by the Mayor.

Coun Ken Stephenson met youngsters at Ridgeway Children’s Centre to help kick start a series of events across the borough to mark Child Safety Week. He was joined by the Mayoress, Cathy Stephenson.

The campaign, which this year has the theme ‘Safe children – together we have got this’, is run by the Child Accident Prevention Trust.

To mark the initiative, youngsters at children’s centres in the borough were being encouraged to don their favourite super hero costumes to help them understand how to keep themselves safe.

Parents and carers have also been given the opportunity to learn about safety online with sessions taking place at The Word, National Centre for the Written Word.

The RNLI have been providing information about water safety, Northumbria Police officers visited and the RSPCA have provided some new leaflets giving advice on pet safety.

The Mayor said: “Child safety is such an important issue, it was fantastic to see local families getting involved in the campaign.

“The risks of child accidents and how they can be prevented is a serious matter.”

The Safeguarding Children Board is also issuing tips and advice to help reduce injuris to children.

For tips and advice about child safety, visit South Tyneside Council’s website at www.southtyneside.gov.uk/childsafetyweek.

Anyone who is worried about the safety of a child is encouraged to call (0191) 424 5010 or, if calling out of hours, 456 2093.