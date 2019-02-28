South Tyneside move sparks major expansion for Flame

A major North East retailer is sparking a major expansion after moving to a new head office in South Tyneside.

Flame Heating Group welcomed MP Stephen Hepburn to officially open its new Boldon head office.

The MP for Jarrow visited Flame’s premises on Boldon Business Park to tour the facility and meet the staff who have moved there from the firm’s old premises.

Flame, the North East’s fastest-growing heating and plumbing merchant, invested in the new head office in November.

It was previously operating from Team Valley, and the premises there will now act as the company’s lead retail outlet.

Established in 2011 with a single branch, Flame currently operates 11 trade counters across the region and in Scotland.

The investment in Boldon aims to support the company’s three-year expansion plan.

This includes the launch of additional trade counters across the North East and throughout the UK.

Flame also expects to double its current workforce of 60 employees, as part of the ambitious expansion strategy.

Stephen Hepburn MP said: “It was a pleasure to officially open Flame’s new head office in Boldon Business Park.

“Small businesses are the backbone of our local communities.

“I was impressed with their forward-thinking plans for the future.

“It is always excellent to see thriving and expanding businesses invest in our area and this is good news for the Jarrow constituency, South Tyneside and the wider North East region.”

John Savage, Managing Director of Flame Heating Group, said it had been a pleasure to welcome Stephen Hepburn to the new offices.

He predicted the move to Boldon would be the start of big things for the firm.

“It was great to welcome Mr Hepburn MP to our new offices to show him what it is we do and how we plan to grow the business further,” he said.

“We have big aspirations for Flame in the region and further afield as we continue to expand and create further job opportunities here in Boldon and across our branch network.

“We look forward to welcoming Stephen back in the future.

“I would like to thank him for visiting and marking the official launch of our new base.”