South Tyneside off-licence could lose licence

A off-licence in South Tynside could lose its licence this week after being caught selling alcohol to children.

A sting by Northumbria Police and South Tyneside Council’s trading standards department discovered the breach by The Dairy, in Horsley Hill Square, South Shields.

According to a report, the store has failed two test purchases in the past three years.

An investigation following an underage sale to a 15-year-old in October found that conditions attached in 2014 following a previous assessment, including provision of CCTV and staff training, had not been adhered to.

The case is due to be considered by members of South Tyneside Council’s Licensing Sub-Committee on Friday.

Members will have the option to permanently or temporarily revoke the business’s licence.

They can also decide to change parts of its licence, including the the removal of the a supervisor.

A report prepared for the panel gives the premises licence holder as Julie Marie Linney and the ‘designated premises supervisor’ as Ellis James Linney.

Mr Linney is also the staff member who failed the most recent test purchase, in October.

Trading standards officials and police have both said the business is ‘unable to satisfy the licensing objectives relating to the prevention of crime and disorder and the protection of children from harm’.

The manager at the shop wished to make no comment on the isuue when contacted by The Gazette.

James Harrison

