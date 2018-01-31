South Tyneside office park sold in £1.3million-plus deal

A South Tyneside office development is in new hands.

The fully-let Blue Sky Way office park in Hebburn has been sold for £1.31m.

The site, part of the Monkton Business Park, has been acquired by a private investor from Shildon Estates LLP/ South Shore Developments, who were represented by real estate specialist Cushman & Wakefield. The purchase price reflects a net initial yield of 8.74%.

The sale comprised 8 high specification ‘own front door’ offices.

Elliott Ward of Shildon Estates LLP commented: "Having developed Blue Sky Way in 2007 and completed the latest lettings and lease renewals, we are pleased to have sold our interest in the estate at 100% occupancy and end our longstanding involvement on such a positive note.”

Katy Paxton, Surveyor at Cushman & Wakefield added: "Blue Sky Way represents a best in market specification for ‘own front door’ offices and we are delighted to have achieved a fantastic result for our clients, demonstrating the demand for high quality accommodation in the out of town market."