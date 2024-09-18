Ryan Lee Pearson, picture provided by Northumbria Police. | Northumbria Police

A convicted pervert who was caught having online sex chat with a 12-year-old girl for a second time has been put behind bars.

Ryan Pearson avoided jail in January last year after he was snared by undercover police but has now been locked up after officers caught him in a similar sting using the same web chat in May of this year.

On the latest occasion, Newcastle Crown Court heard the 31-year-old sent sexual pictures and videos of himself to the profile.

Pearson also encouraged the female to watch pornography and engage in sexual activity herself.

Prosecutor John Hobley told the court: "The circumstances of the offending are on the 26th of April this year an undercover officer was deployed as a 12-year-old child on the social media platform Kik and engaged in conversation with the defendant.

"The defendant initiated conversation and confirmed his age and location and the child, that is the undercover officer, stated they were 12-years-old.

"The defendant asked about the child's school uniform and stated he thought school uniforms were cute."

The court heard the dialogue paused but picked up again less than a fortnight later when the conversation turned sexual.

He also told the decoy that it was illegal for her to have sex for another three-and-a-half years and he would also get into trouble if they were to meet up while she was under 16.

The last interaction, on May 13, was him sending a third picture of his private parts.

Officers raided his home address and seized his phone.

He was arrested and later admitted attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child, attempting to cause a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity, and attempting to cause a child to watch sexual activity.

Pearson, of no fixed abode but formally of Western Road, Jarrow, South Tyneside, was sentenced to ten months suspended for two years last year but for the latest offences he has now been jailed for four years.

Judge Robert Adams told him: "You initiated conversation confirming your age and location and the child, who wasn't a child, stated they were 12-years-old.

"You were informed of this straight away."

The judge imposed a new Sexual Harm Prevention Order to last ten years and also made him subject to the sex offender's register.

Robin Turton, defending, said Pearson had suffered a traumatic upbringing.

Mr Turton added: "It's not unusual for people in his position to struggle to get to grips with accepting the interest and behaviour he has demonstrated in this offending.

"He has, however, in his time in custody used it constructively and for the benefit of others for sometime."