South Tyneside primary youngsters above average

Youngsters across South Tyneside are celebrating a good set of results.

The primary school league tables, published this week, put the borough well above the national average.

Coun Joan Atkinson

Figures showed across the country 61% of 11-year-old met the Government’s targets in reading, writing and maths.

However, in South Tyneside the figure was 65%.

Celebrating being top of the tables in the borough was St Bede’s RC Primary School in South Shields, where 83% of the children reached the Government targets in all three areas.

Headteacher at the Claypath Lane school, Nicole Park, said everyone at the school is very pleased.

She said: “I am delighted with the children’s achievements because they worked very hard and deserve these excellent results.

“At St Bede’s South Shields the children enjoy a broad and balanced curriculum with opportunities to excel and participate in sport, music, dance and art as well as being taught to a high standard in English and mathematics.

“We have a strong and well established team of outstanding teachers and support staff who are committed to ensuring the children reach their full potential.

“The children are well supported too by their parents and our governors.”

Councillor Joan Atkinson, lead member for Children, Young People and Families at South Tyneside Council, was also thrilled with the results.

She said: “These results show South Tyneside has improved in all subjects and is above the national average in reading, writing and maths.

“This is a resounding endorsement of the efforts of our dedicated school staff and, of course, our young people and their parents and carers.

“It is wonderful to be able to end the year with this excellent news.

“However, we are not complacent and will continue to work with our schools to improve outcomes still further to give every single child the best start in life.”

The number of primary school pupils reaching the expected standard in reading, writing and maths has risen across the country.

Across England, 61% of 11-year-olds who sat this year’s Sats - or national curriculum tests - met Government targets in all three areas compared with 53% last year, according to the Department for Education (DfE).

School Standards Minister Nick Gibb said the results showed teachers and pupils have “responded well to the new more rigorous curriculum”.

Mr Gibb said: “Teachers and pupils have responded well to the new more rigorous curriculum introduced by this Government and these pupils were the first to benefit from the new approach to phonics.”

He added: “There are now 1.9 million more children in good or outstanding schools than in 2010, with nine out of 10 primary schools given this rating at their last inspection.

“This means that pupils are now leaving primary school better prepared for the rigours of secondary school and for future success in their education.”

A breakdown of the figures also shows wide variation in performance across the country.

Children eligible for free school meals are less likely to succeed, with 43% achieving expected standards compared with 64% of all other pupils.