South Tyneside crime hot spots

South Tyneside's crime hotspots revealed

These are the addresses subject to the most reported crime across South Tyneside during December.

The list is collated from official figures on the Home Office's Police.uk website and includes investigations which have been successfully completed, are still ongoing or have been discontinued. All locations are South Shields unless otherwise stated.

Many of South Tyneside's main roads do not feature as they have been divided up into smaller sections by the figures. Numbers include incidents which have taken place "in the area of" streets and not just in the streets.

1. Key

Thirty-three reported cases included 11 violence and sexual offences (classed together).

2. Ocean Road

Twenty-three reported cases in and around Asda included 13 shoplifting instances.

3. Hubert Street, Boldon Colliery

Twenty-two cases included nine anti-social behaviour reports, six violence and sexual offences (classed together) and five public order offences

4. Smithy Street

