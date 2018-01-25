South Tyneside secondary school league tables published: How does your child's rank?

The Governement has published the latest league tables for GCSE results and A-levels today.

Here is an overview of how South Tyneside school's did at GCSE:

A - Name of the School

B - Number of pupils at end of Key Stage 4

C - Progress 8 score

D - Attainment 8 score

E - Percentage of students with grade 5 or above in English and maths GCSEs

F - Percentage of students achieving the EBacc at grade 5/C of above

G - Percentage of pupils entering EBacc

H - Percentage of pupils staying n education or entering employment

St Wilfrid's RC College 130 0.13 51.9 42% 34% 68% 95%

Boldon School 130 -0.08 45.3 34% 9% 25% 94%

Whitburn CE Academy 194 -0.13 51.1 51% 23% 37% 98%

Harton Technology College 262 -0.14 46.9 47% 8% 14% 95%

Hebburn Comprehensive School 150 -0.19 39 20% 4% 8% 90%

Jarrow School 107 -0.37 43.1 35% 8% 20% 93%

St Joseph's Catholic Academy 185 -0.4 44.9 44% 16% 23% 98%

Mortimer Community College 136 -0.44 42.2 24% 10% 39% 93%

South Shields School 122 -0.67 34.3 18% 3% 11% 82%

Tyne Coast College 22 -1.73 26.9 23% 14% 55% N/A

A level performance table 16-18

A - Name of College

B - Number of pupils with an A level exam entry

C - Progress score

D - Average grade

E - Percentage of students gaining AAB or higher in at least two facilitating subjects

St Willfrid's College 66 0.09 C+ 18.4%

Harton Technology College 166 0.03 C 10.2%

Whitburn CE Academy 83 -0.19 C+ 21.3%

St Joseph's Catholic Academy 157 -0.20 C- 7.4%

South Tyneside College N/A N/A C 12.6%