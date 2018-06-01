South Tyneside shines spotlight on learning disabilities

The skills and talents of people living with a learning disability are set to be celebrated with a range of activities taking place across South Tyneside.

More than 40 events have been organised to mark Learning Disabilities Week which runs from June 18 to 24.

This year aims to be bigger than ever Spokesman

It is the sixth year South Tyneside has played a part in the national campaign run by Mencap. This year’s theme is around health.

The week, organised in conjunction with South Tyneside Council, the health service, the third sector and other organisations, will open with a photographic exhibition at The Word.

A spokesman for the group who have planned the events, said: “This is the 6th year we have had a borough-wide celebration of Learning Disability Week and this year aims to be bigger than ever.”

On Tuesday, a triathlon will be held at Haven Point, where people can compete in a 400m swim, eight-mile stationary bike ride and two-mile run at North Marine Park, either as an individual or as part of a relay team.

Registration is at 9.30am and costs £5.

The next day, the Temple Park Centre will host a sports day with a range of team games, floor games and the Olympic Inflatable on offer. Cost is £2.50.

Throughout the week, people will be able to find out about employment and training opportunities, take part in gardening sessions, film making and drop-in on a variety of coffee mornings.

Youngsters from Bamburgh School are also getting in on the action by taking over South Shields Museum for the day, with their work being displayed during Learning Disabilities Week.

For a list of events visit www.southtyneside.gov.uk/LDWeek