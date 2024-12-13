South Tyneside Slimming World members help disadvantaged families this Christmas

Slimming World members have come together to help disadvantaged families across the region this Christmas.

Members of Slimming World from Boldon, Wrekenton, Sheriff Hill and Felling have joined forces to fundraise for Norah’s North Pole, a North East-based organisation which helps disadvantaged families at Christmas.

Norah’s North Pole works with schools in South Tyneside and the wider North East to collect Christmas presents before delivering them to those who need them most.

Slimming World groups from across Sheriff Hill, Wrekenton, Felling and Boldon have joined forces to gather Christmas presents for those who need them most. | Other 3rd Party

Slimming World consultant Stacey heard about Norah’s North Pole via Facebook two years ago and has been running collections with her members ever since.

Now she has teamed up with another consultant, named Michelle, to join the forces of multiple groups to ensure that they deliver their best collection to date.

So far, the Slimming World groups have taken in more than £500 worth of Christmas presents that have been donated both in person and via an Amazon Wishlist.

A Slimming World spokesperson said: “Our members not only come together to support each other with their weight loss journey but also they build friendships and form communities within our groups and raise money in various ways for lots of good causes.

“These include Cancer Research UK and Alzheimers UK as well as local charities too.”