A cannabis-using South Tyneside teenager kicked his girlfriend in the leg after pulling her to the ground by the hair in an unprovoked street attack, a court heard.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Presley Robinson, 19, then elbowed her friend in the throat when she came to her aid in East Street, central South Shields, on Sunday, March 2.

Robinson, of Hertford Street, Horsley Hill, also South Shields, claimed he committed the second attack recklessly rather than intentionally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A South Tyneside teen kicked his girlfriend in the leg after pulling her to the ground, a court heard | Contributed

It was an excuse accepted by prosecutor Holly Clegg at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court, where Robinson pleaded guilty to two counts of assault by beating.

Ms Clegg said: “One of the assaults is domestic violence related. She was two years in a relationship with the defendant.

“What is described to have happened is that both victims were in the presence of the defendant and were walking along the street.

“What’s described is the defendant becoming agitated. He was seen to drag the victim by the hair to the ground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“While on the ground, he kicked her on a leg. Her friend was in the process of protecting the injured party.

“He elbowed her in the throat, which I believe is on a reckless basis, which the crown accepts.”

Ms Clegg said Robinson, who has no previous convictions, had been involved in 41 domestic-related call outs to police since October 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His girlfriend, described as “high-risk”, was the alleged victim in 27 of those, and Robinson was named in one other domestic abuse related call out.

The court heard his girlfriend did not support the prosecution and told police he had “done nothing wrong”, Ms Clegg added.

In a report, the Probation Service said Robinson admitted to daily cannabis use, and there were indications he also used cocaine.

A spokeswoman said he claimed he had grabbed his partner by the hair to stop her “walking into the road”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said he would benefit from an assessment of his drug use but he had so far failed to show motivation.

District Judge Zoe Passfield ordered Robinson be assessed for a place on a drug rehabilitation programme.

She remanded him into custody to appear at the same court for sentencing on Friday, March 21.

The judge did so on the grounds he had no suitable accommodation but indicated he could be released earlier should it be found.