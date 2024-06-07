Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pop concerts, pride parties, film screenings, exhibitions and more are planned for South Tyneside Pride.

South Tyneside is set to host its first-ever Pride, with a packed programme of activities to run throughout July.

Pride is an annual celebration of remembrance of the LGBTQ+ community, which began after the Stonewall riots, a series of gay liberation protests which took place in 1969.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pride Month is usually celebrated in June, but South Tyneside have decided to host their own pride celebrations the following month, in July.

While Newcastle and Sunderland have celebrated Pride for a few years, this is the first time South Tyneside will be getting involved with the celebrations, and have planned a programme of exciting activities to celebrate the launch of their own Pride.

Organised by LGBTQ+ events charity, Out North East, South Tyneside will be celebrating the month-long event with pop royalty, homegrown talents, pets, displays, exhibitions and workshops - ensuring South Tyneside’s first Pride is one to remember.

The beloved South Tyneside Summer Parade will join forces with Pride, adding a new aspect to the much-loved parade which sees South Tyneside businesses, clubs and more take to the streets of South Shields.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Instead of just celebrating our beautiful town and all of its achievements, the parade will also celebrate Pride and the LGBTQ+ community in South Tyneside.

The South Tyneside summer concerts, which are held at the Bents Park throughout July, will also incorporate Pride into their event, with Sister Sledge featuring Kathy Sledge to take to the stage, as well as Deneice Pearson from Five Star.

But that’s far from all of the activities and events planned as South Shields singing sensation and The X Factor UK 2009 winner Joe McElderry is set to host his own Big Pride Party at The Customs House on Friday, July 19.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An After Pride Party will be held at Jade Thirlwall’s South Shields town centre bar, Arbeia.

Other events include Pride Family Picnic in Hebburn on Saturday, July 13, a dog show named Pride Pooches which will be held at Jarrow’s West Park on Sunday, July 14, as well as an exhibition named Flag In The Map at The Word, which will housed from Friday, July 5 until Tuesday, July 30.

Sister Sledge featuring Kathy Sledge is set to perform at the Bents Park, as part of a collaboration between South Tyneside Festival and Pride.

The Word and The Customs House will also be screening films throughout the month which highlights the importance of Pride for the LGBTQ+ community.

Peter Darrant, who heads up Out North East, said: “We hopefully have put together a really exciting and engaging programme to run throughout the July which will have something for everyone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There will be plenty to celebrate but also hopefully the opportunity to be educated about the many struggles that the LGBTQ+ community have dealt with – and are still facing- around the world.

“We couldn’t have put together a programme like this without the support of so many amazing sponsors and we are really grateful to them for all their help and commitment.”