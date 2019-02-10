South Tyneside took a battering from high winds yesterday - but what do we have in store in the coming days

Gusts of over 40mph hit South Tyneside, even uprooting this tree in Erskine Road, in South Shields town centre.

But the wind has now calmed down and are expected to reach a maximum of 25mph in the next 24 hours.

There are expected to be sunny spells today and forecasters at the Met Office say it will be mainly dry.

Tonight:

A mainly dry, often clear evening with a slight frost forming. Variable cloud will allow a few showers overnight, wintry on hills. Generally light winds, but brisk along coasts later. Minimum temperature -1C.

Monday:

Early frost will clear. Then a dry day with sunny periods, but cloud will thicken during the afternoon. Winds will be light. Intermittent rain is possible on hills overnight. Maximum temperature 7C.

Outlook for Tuesday to Thursday:

Generally cloudy on Tuesday and Wednesday with intermittent drizzly rain, mainly on Pennines, locally bright in east. Milder, but with sometimes brisk winds. Thursday will be dry, sunnier and mild.