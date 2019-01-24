South Tyneside transport firm appoints ‘Charity Champion’

A transport company is aiming to make 2019 a year that it raises more money than ever before for vital charities across the UK.

Logistics provider, Europa Worldwide Group, has appointed ‘Charity Chgampion’ at the firm’s branch on the Monkton Business Park, Hebburn.

For the first time, the firm has a volunteer at each of its centres to help raise the cash - with account manager Jess Brook taking on the role in Hebburn.

She will spearhead the fundraising initiatives in the local area, coming up with ideas for and promoting events on site, whilst encouraging staff to take part and supporters to donate.

Jess said: “I’m delighted to be the new ‘Charity Champion’ for Europa in the area and I look forward to working with my colleagues to raise as much money as possible throughout the year.”

Previously, Europa has supported popular charity days including Make May Purple for the Stroke Association, Wear Red Day for the Children’s Heart Surgery Fund and Wear a Hat Day for Brain Tumour Research.

This year, they plan to continue to support key charities including Comic Relief in March, Kids for Oxfam in June, Superheroes for Diabetes UK in November and Christmas Jumper Day for Save the Children in December.

Carl Potter, HR and Facilities Director at Europa, said: “Charity work is incredibly important to us and we’re passionate about supporting causes close to the hearts of our employees.

“We’re lucky to have such a proactive and caring team and we’re excited to see how much money is raised. We look forward to donating to these important charities and hope the extra funds will help them to continue to deliver their positive work.”

In 2017, Europa launched its 50:50 charity promise - to donate the same amount of money raised by staff who take part in any sponsored event, of up to £500 per employee.

Since the campaign launched, Dartford-based Europa has raised nearly over £17,000 for various charities.

Europa Worldwide Group is a specialist road, air and sea, warehouse and showfreight operator - employing more than 800 people across its sites in the UK, as well as Hong Kong and Belgium, and with representation in 100 countries.