South Tyneside unveils £200m vision for future of riverside

Council bosses in South Tyneside have unveiled their vision of a vibrant riverside future.

South Tyneside Council has released artist’s impressions of a £200 million masterplan for the Holborn area of, South Shields.

South Tyneside Council Leader, Coun Iain Malcolm.

The plan aims to transform disused docks and surrounding brownfield land into a bustling riverside quarter for high quality offices, housing and a cultural offer.

South Tyneside Council will shortly be launching a procurement exercise for a housing partner to deliver more than 400 two, three and four-bedroomed houses and apartments on the site.

The area is already home to award-winning schemes such as Harton Quays Park, business centre One Trinity Green and Trinity South residential development.

Counn Iain Malcolm, leader of South Tyneside council, said: “These images reveal our ambitious plans for Holborn, which will transform an old industrial area that has been disused for decades into an exciting and desirable new location for businesses, residents and visitors.

One of the housing areas

“Holborn will build on the signficant investment that has gone into the wider riverside area as well as further strengthening the river to coast corridor with the town centre at its heart.

“With Phase Two of our South Shields 365 masterplan just months from completion and the Foreshore, Ocean Road and our parks having benefited from fantastic regneration in recent years.”

He added: “Holborn is the next piece of the jigsaw. It will breathe life and activity into this area.”

A 4.5 acre section of the 10.5 acre site has been awarded Enterprise Zone status. This enables firms to benefit from financial incentives.

One of the housing areas

The current proposals provide for 200,000 sq ft of Grade A office space and parking within the Enterprise Zone plus 50,000 sq ft at Harton Quays.

The smaller graving docks will be retained and renovated to provide a public space and reserve the riverside’s industrial history.

Coun Malcolm said: “A lot of work has been going on behind the scenes acquiring the remaining private land interests and conducting detailed investigations into ground conditions.

“The next step is to go to the market to appoint a housing developer, and a remediation contractor to help bring the first phase of the vision to reality.

How the business area will look

“A new mixed-use development with excellent ferry, bus and Metro links will help create a sustainable future for the town where businesses are keen to invest and residents are proud to live.”