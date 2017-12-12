South Tyneside war heroes to be honoured by new project

The valour of South Tyneside war heroes is to be remembered with the launch of a new website.

The South Tyneside Remembers website chronicles the service of more than 1,500 men and women from across the borough who were involved in the First World War.

Councillor Ed Malcolm.

The site features the stories of not only those who died in the conflict but those who returned home from the front line.

Coun Ed Malcolm, chairman of the South Tyneside Armed Forces Forum, said: “The development of this wonderful new website South Tyneside Remembers, honours the memory of all those local individuals who served their country in the First World War, many never to return, and gives us all an opportunity to explore who they were.

“It is particularly fitting that we launch the site as we go on to mark the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War next year.”

The website – www.southtynesideremembers.org.uk – has been created with support from a £10,000 grant from the Heritage Lottery Fund and was set to be launched at The Word building today.

Volunteers from South Tyneside Libraries service have been working on the website for more than three years.

It is estimated that more than 8,000 people will eventually be included to make it one of the largest and most comprehensive databases of its kind.

Coun Alan Kerr, Deputy Leader of South Tyneside Council, with special responsibility for Culture and Leisure, said: “Whether relatives want to trace their ancestors who served in the First World War or local history enthusiasts simply want to find out more about these local heroes, South Tyneside Remembers provides a wonderful new digital record of those heroic individuals, who will never be forgotten.”