South Tyneside weather: A mild, but breezy day

Residents are in for a mild, but breezy day today.

It will be a mainly cloudy and breezy day, also fairly mild.

Isolated outbreaks of light rain are possible, mainly over hills, however most areas should stay dry with some brighter intervals. Maximum temperature 11 °C.

Tonight similar conditions will continue, with a cloudy and breezy night. Again the odd spot of rain is possible over the hills. Minimum temperature 3 °C.

Tomorrow will be a mainly dry day with winds easing slightly. Cloud will start to break up during the day to give some sunny spells.