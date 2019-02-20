South Tyneside weather: A rainy start, but should clear up

It was a very rainy start to the day this morning, but is should clear up with possibly the odd shower.

Today will be cloudy with outbreaks of rain. The best of the dry and bright weatherwill be in the east of the region. It will be breezy with strong gusts over high ground. Maximum temperature 11 °C.

Tonight will remaining cloudy with rain or drizzle continuing in places, there will be a mild breeze, but minimum temperature 8 °C.

Tomorrow is set to be cloudy during the morning with drizzle on western high ground petering out. It will be dry and mild through the afternoon with spells of sunshine.