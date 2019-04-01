South Tyneside weather: April showers due to hit borough

After a cold start for many the weather shows no sign of improving today as April showers look set to hit South Tyneside.

The morning is expected to stay dry with hazy sunshine, bu cloud is set to thicken this afternoon and it will become breezy along coastal areas.

The maximum temperature will be around 11°C..

Then tonight rain will be slowly moving in during the evening, heavy initially, particularly over the hills but becoming lighter later in the night.

The Met Office has reported that temperatures will also turn colder overnight, with a minimum temperature of around 4 °C..

And on Tuesday rain showers will continue with a risk of hail.

It will also feel noticeably colder with a maximum temperature of 8 °C.