South Tyneside weather: Cloudy and chilly day ahead

It's set to be another cold and damp day for South Tyneside with the forecast predicting mist and patchy fog across the region.

The Met Office has said to expect cloud, drizzle and patchy fog to linger especially on coasts through much of the day.

There is a chance of some sunny spells inland during the afternoon.

It will be feeling chilly with the wind blowing from the sea.

The maximum temperature will be 9 °C.

Tonight it will also be cloudy with some patchy fog, but clear spells will develop as the night goes on.

It will be turning breezier with a minimum temperature of just 2 °C.