South Tyneside weather: Don't forget your brolly - it's going to be a wet one

It's going to be a wet morning across the region so make sure you wear your waterproofs.

There will be outbreaks of rain throughout this morning gradually clearing east to sunny spells and a few blustery showers.

There will be brisk winds developing for a time and the maximum temperature will be 7 °C.

Tonight there will be outbreaks of rain spreading east and it will become increasingly windy.

Tomorrow it will be very windy with rain heavier and more persistent. Temperatures will be milder, possibly reaching 11 °C.