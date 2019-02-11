South Tyneside weather: Drizzle due to clear to make way for sunny morning

The early rain is expected to clear for a sunny but chilly morning.

The Regional Forecast for North East England by the Met Office says it will then stay dry through the afternoon, although sunshine becoming hazy and increasingly limited, with cloud gradually thickening from the west

The maximum temperature is predicted to be 7 °C.

Tonight, cloud will continue to thicken overnight.

There will be some hill fog, and perhaps the odd spot of rain is possible across the Pennines, otherwise most places staying dry.

It is expected to turn breezy by dawn with a minimum temperature of 1 °C.

Tomorrow, it is set to stay cloudy, with a few outbreaks of rain or drizzle possible.

These are most likely across the Pennines, along with some hill fog and it will be mild, especially in the east of the region, with the maximum temperature to hit 12 °C.

The outlook for Wednesday to Friday is it will be cloudy, breezy Wednesday with outbreaks of light rain or drizzle.

It will be largely dry on Thursday with sunny spells, but winds will strengthening on Friday with rain, spreading south, clearing later.