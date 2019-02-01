South Tyneside weather forecast: Met Office issues new warning for snow and ice

Families across South Tyneside are being warned to prepare for more winter weather across the weekend.

The Met Office has issued a further Yellow weather warning for snow and ice across the North East, with temperatures expected to feel as cold as -4°C moving into Saturday.

Launched at midday on Friday, the warning is set to run until 12pm on Saturday.

South Tyneside could see some snow showers later on Friday evening and on Saturday morning, with cloudy and cold conditions expected to last throughout the weekend.

Met Office forecasters added: “With temperatures also falling below freezing Friday late afternoon and evening, there will be some icy stretches, especially on untreated surfaces.”

A further warning has already been issued by forecasters for the early hours of Monday, giving advance warning that rain could be set to turn to snow.

Long-range forecast for next week predicts that temperatures will be slightly milder, with a possibility of showers.

