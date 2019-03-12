South Tyneside weather: Gusts of wind forecast to hit 50mph overnight as Storm Gareth hits the region

Gusts of wind are forecast to hit 51mph overnight in South Tyneside as Storm Gareth sweeps across the UK.

Strong gales and rain are forecast overnight with gusts of wind expected to hit 51mph in the early hours of tomorrow morning.

The storm will bring strong winds to many areas, especially parts of Northern Ireland, northern England, Wales and Scotland.

A yellow weather warning for wind is in place throughout most of the UK but has not been issued for South Tyneside.

Today's weather forecast

It's a bleak and rainy start to the morning but the sun is expected this afternoon with the maximum temperature set to reach 8°C.

The Met Office's weather forecast for the North East reads: "Early rain soon giving way to a chilly and breezy day of sunny spells and a few blustery showers, mainly over western hills where wintry at times. Becoming windier with longer spells of rain and hill snow from late afternoon. Maximum temperature 8 °C.

"Very windy and cold overnight with frequent showers, heavy at times, and perhaps falling as snow over western hills. Becoming drier later in the night, but staying very windy. Minimum temperature 2 °C.

"Wednesday will be a windy but largely dry day with some sunny spells, with just isolated showers possible over western hills, and winds gradually easing through the day. Feeling less cold than Tuesday. Maximum temperature 10 °C."