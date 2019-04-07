South Tyneside weather: Here's what to expect for the first week of the Easter holidays

Most of our schools may have broken up for Easter - but what sort of weather can South Tyneside families expect from the first week of the holidays?

Well, tomorrow looks set to be pretty similar to today, with cloud, mist and hill fog set to linger through the day.

What the weather has in store for the first week of the Easter holidays.

Intermittent drizzle is likely, and it will feel chilly, with sometimes brisk northeasterly winds continuing to feed inland from the sea. The maximum temperature will be 9°C.

The outlook for Tuesday to Thursday is a little better if you're planning to get out and about.

Related: Easter 2019: 26 things to do with your children during the school holidays

Cloud will break at times, allowing some sunny spells, more especially on Wednesday and Thursday, but with possible showers on Thursday.

However, the cold easterly winds will persist, and there could be overnight frosts.

Friday will be cold but mostly dry across the north of the region, with perhaps a few light showers and some snow flurries, even to lower levels, but no significant accumulations expected.

There is a greater chance of rain in the south of the region, but details of this are uncertain and many areas will see some good spells of dry weather developin,g with some overnight frosts.

A gradual change to more wet and windy weather is likely to develop from next weekend, with drier, brighter interludes.

After the cold spell, temperatures will gradually increase back to the seasonal average, perhaps even warm in the south and southeast.