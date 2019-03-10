South Tyneside weather: Here's when snow and ice could arrive after a yellow weather warning is issued

A yellow weather warning for snow and ice has been issued by Met Office forecasters as wintry conditions blow into the North East.

Icy patches and wintry showers are expected on Sunday night and into the early hours of Monday, which could cause a few travel problems.

High winds could be followed by snow and ice.

Westerly winds will grow stronger into this evening, gusting up to 40mph, and it will remain blustery into tomorrow afternoon.

A belt of heavy rain and hill snow crossed the region around the middle of the day, and it will be followed by a mixture of sunny spells and showers, some heavy with hail, sleet and hill snow.

Tonight it will remain breezy, though the wintry showers will become increasingly confined to western areas. It will be a cold night and patches of frost and ice are likely as temperatures drop to zero.

On Monday a few wintry showers will continue across western parts in the morning, otherwise it will be a dry day with sunny spells. It will be breezy, but winds easing later. Maximum temperature 9°C.

The outlook for Tuesday to Thursday isn't good. Heavy rain, strong winds and hill snow are forecast again on Monday night, clearing Tuesday morning.

However, heavy showers and gales will develop later, continuing into Wednesday, and there will be further rain and strong winds on Thursday.