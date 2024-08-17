Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

We have seen some stunning weather recently, but how will the rest of the summer look?

After a wet and grey start to the summer months over May and parts of June, we are now well into the peak of the warm weather with days remaining long and the sun staying warm throughout the day.

After a fairly dismal start to the year weather-wise, we are back with a bang and there are still a few weeks of the summer months to enjoy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But what is the met Office forecast predicting for South Shields and beyond between now and when schools return in September?

How is the weather looking for the remainder of August in South Tyneside?

The Met Office’s long term forecast for South Tyneside is split into two parts, the first runs from the start of next week until Thursday, August 29 while the second continues until Friday, September 13 when students will be back in the classroom.

The first section reads: “An unsettled start to the week with cloud and rain in many areas for a time, clearing to brighter conditions around midweek with showers in the northwest. The second half of next week is uncertain, influenced to some extent by the remnants of ex-Hurricane Ernesto.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The most likely scenario is a period of unsettled weather, especially in the north and west with heavy rain and strong winds possible.

“By the weekend and the following week, a mobile westerly regime is likely, most of the wet weather in the north.”

The second section of the forecast reads: “By the end of August and into September, the ongoing westerly regime looks most likely to continue though there is a slight increase during early September in the likelihood of settled spells.

“Rain or showers will tend to be most frequent in the northwest, where it may be rather windy at times, with drier and warmer weather more likely towards the south and east.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There remains a chance of thundery conditions spreading in from the nearby continent at times. Temperatures most likely close to average overall, falling below in the case of unsettled days.”

Will Hurricane Ernesto hit the North East?

In a word - no, although there is a chance some of the UK may see more uncertain weather following the break up of the main weather front causing the bad weather in the USA. This may see rain and windier than normal conditions through the final week of August.