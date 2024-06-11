Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The conditions to start June haven’t been what you’d hope for the summer months.

We are yet to truly see anything we would consider to be weather fitting for the summer months in 2024, but how long may we have to wait for temperatures over 20°C?

The North East has experienced the occasional warm afternoon here and there and the Met Office may claim we have seen the warmest May on record, but the days of full beer gardens still feel like a while away.

The Met Office forecast agrees, with conditions and temperatures not set to drastically improve for a while yet.

For the upcoming week the weather service’s forecast is expecting further damp conditions with highs of 16°C coming on Friday, June 14 and the weekend following it, although these will be combined with showers and slightly overcast skies.

The medium to long range forecast from the Met Office says: “Confidence for any dominant weather regimes is considered very low.

The medium to long term forecast reads: “Into the following week, similar conditions are most probable at first with further showers.

“Later in the week and through the weekend, confidence in the dominate type of weather pattern is low. As such, fairly typical conditions for the UK are most probable, with a mixture of weather types.

“This means some spells of drier, sunny weather but also some showers or longer spells of rain at times. Temperatures will most likely be close to or slightly below average.”

Heading into July the conditions are not set to improve to the levels we saw last summer. The long term forecast from Tuesday, June 29 until Tuesday, July 9 says: “There is little sign for any one type of weather pattern to dominate during this period. As such, typical conditions for the UK are most probable with a mixture of weather types.

“All areas can expected to see some spells of drier, sunnier weather, but there will also be showers or longer spells of rain at times. Temperatures are most likely to be close to or slightly above climatological average.”