South Tyneside weather: Yellow warning in place for snow and ice

Those travelling back to work after the weekend are being reminded that a yellow weather warning is in place this morning for snow and ice.

The Met Office has said the warning will remain in place until around 10am, with commuters being urged to take care on the roads as there may be some icy patches.

For the rest of the day it looks set to be mostly dry with sunny spells, but will become wet and windy overnight.

The Met Office said: "Monday will be largely dry with sunny spells, although a few showers are possible, most likely across western hills during the morning, where they will be wintry.

"Fairly breezy, though less windy than yesterday, before winds gradually ease later in the day. "

The maximum temperature will be 9 °C, dropping to as low as 3 °C tonight.

Tuesday looks set to be a largely dry day with sunny spells, with a maximum temperature of 9 °C.