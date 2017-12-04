South Tyneside youngsters get VIP treatment at special Christmas party

A nightclub opened its doors to host an afternoon of fun and games for some very special guests from across South Tyneside.

More than 400 children, from across the North East, all with disabilities,life limiting illness or from disadvantaged backgrounds, were treated to a VIP afternoon on Sunday at Illusions Nightclub in Holmeside in Sunderland.

Entertainment at the annual Hope 4 Kidz Christmas Party.

Santa’s Big Christmas Party is organised by North East charity Hope 4 Kidz, which has teamed up with the Shield Gazette for the annual Toy Appeal.

The party is an opportunity for the children and their families to feel special and forget their troubles.

Viv Watts, of Hope 4 Kidz, said: “It is fantastic to see the children and their families enjoy their time at Santa’s Christmas party because it gives them a chance to escape the stresses and strains of their everyday life and have fun with other youngsters in a similar situation.

“We are also extremly grateful to Michael and Sharon Downey of Illusions Club for sponsoring the party, by donating the use of the club, providing the staff and the DJ.”

Can you support our toy appeal?

At the party children were entertained by the Super Heroes and were able to get to get up close and play with rabbits, foxes, meerkat owls, snakes and a Skunk - thanks to Saviours Sanctuary.

There were lots of party games, bouncy castle, face painters, balloon artist, buffet and, of course, the chance to meet Santa.

The Toy Appeal too has got off to a great start with gifts flooding in.

If you would like to make a donation, gifts can be left at our designated drop off points: Morrisons, Ocean Road, Santander, King Street, and D&H Windows in Tudor Road.

Gifts must be new and left unwrapped. The last day for donations is Monday, December 18.