South Tyneside youngsters shine on stage at dance festival

Talented youngsters from South Tyneside wowed the crowds at an annual dance festival.

Dancers from Lauren Anderson Academy of Dance, based at All Saints Community Associatiom, South Shields, travelled to Hartlepool to take part in the Karen Liddle Annual Dance Festival.

One of Lauren Anderson's pupild on stage.

The three day festival - which was staged at the Town Hall Theatre and finished on Wednesday - saw around 500 dancers from four North East dance schools compete.

Other schools taking part were The Karen Liddle School of Dance; Elwick Academy and Dancewise Performing Arts.

The event, which has been up and running for 20 years, saw participants perform a range of routines including tap, modern stage, ballet, character, national and acro.

Dancers performed in troupes, duets, solos, and trios, with the aim of the event to encourage children to support each other and make happy memories.

Lauren Anderson performers on stage.

Participants ranged from those under the age of six right up to 16 and above, who all performed in front of a live audience.

The event culminated in a presentation evening.

Youngsters from Lauren Anderson’s school came away with numerous medals including; Max Walton, nine, who won modern, tap, song and dance; Martha Pippin, seven, who won ballet; Aliya Mai Moore, eight, who won modern, and Pixie Armstrong, five, who won modern, ballet, national dance and character dance.

Pupils were supported by dance teacher and founder Lauren Anderson, along with teachers Linzi Tomlin and Eve Moffett.

Lauren, 27, was thrilled with her pupil’s success and said they plan to take part in the event next year.

She said: “It is the first time we have done the competition and it went really well.

“The kids thoroughly enjoyed it and everyone was really friendly.”